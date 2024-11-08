Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics bags orders worth Rs 500 crore; FY25 order book at Rs 8,194 crore

Bharat Electronics bags orders worth Rs 500 crore; FY25 order book at Rs 8,194 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Bharat Electronics said that in the last one month, it has secured additional orders of more than Rs 500 crore.

These orders encompass a supplying range of products and services, including laser range finders, communication equipment, vessel communication and support systems, test equipment for guns, spares, services etc.

"With these orders, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 8,194 crore in the current financial year, the company said in a statement.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As on 31 September 2024, the Government of India held 51.14% stake in the company.

 

The company reported 35.22% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,450.88 crore on 14.78% rise in net sales to Rs 4,583.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 297.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 50 pts lower at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; PSB, Oil drag, IT up

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Forces against AAP will do anything to defeat us; can't let them win, says Kejriwal

cement

India Cements Q2 result: Loss widens to Rs 339 cr, revenue falls 18%

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

Satellite

Telcos seek 3-5 year validity for satellite spectrum amid global push

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon