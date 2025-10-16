Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics bags Rs 592-cr additional orders

Bharat Electronics bags Rs 592-cr additional orders

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has announced that it has secured additional orders valued at Rs 592 crore since its last disclosure on 29 September 2025.

The new orders span a diverse range of defence and strategic systems, including tank subsystems and overhauling, communication equipment, combat management systems, ship data networks, and the train collision avoidance system (Kavach). Other key components of the order include laser dazzlers, jammers, system upgrades, spares, and services etc.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The companys standalone net profit surged 24.86% to Rs 969.13 crore on a 5.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,416.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The scrip rose 1.49% to Rs 408.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEAMEC update on deployment of its Barge "SEAMEC GLORIOUS"

SEAMEC update on deployment of its Barge "SEAMEC GLORIOUS"

Marsons wins purchase order of Rs 25.84 cr

Marsons wins purchase order of Rs 25.84 cr

India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

Rain Carbon Canada Inc. partners with Montreal-headquartered Green Graphite Technologies Inc.

Rain Carbon Canada Inc. partners with Montreal-headquartered Green Graphite Technologies Inc.

Sensex, Nifty climb after two-day fall on easing inflation, upbeat global cues

Sensex, Nifty climb after two-day fall on easing inflation, upbeat global cues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon