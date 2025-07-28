Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 22.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.62% to Rs 4439.74 croreNet profit of Bharat Electronics rose 22.62% to Rs 969.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 791.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 4439.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4243.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4439.744243.57 5 OPM %27.8922.34 -PBDT1400.151150.60 22 PBT1279.361042.92 23 NP969.91791.00 23
