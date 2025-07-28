Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 3.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.54% to Rs 2480.84 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 3.88% to Rs 143.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 148.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.54% to Rs 2480.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2166.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2480.842166.01 15 OPM %9.8511.02 -PBDT238.81238.29 0 PBT189.63198.36 -4 NP143.10148.87 -4
