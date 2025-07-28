Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 105.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 39.10 croreNet profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 105.77% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.1035.32 11 OPM %22.1022.08 -PBDT10.179.12 12 PBT8.867.54 18 NP7.843.81 106
