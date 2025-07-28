Monday, July 28, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 105.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit rises 105.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Sales rise 10.70% to Rs 39.10 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers rose 105.77% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.70% to Rs 39.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.1035.32 11 OPM %22.1022.08 -PBDT10.179.12 12 PBT8.867.54 18 NP7.843.81 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 96.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 96.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 19.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 19.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 17.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 50.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 50.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon