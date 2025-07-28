Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit declines 96.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1081.63% to Rs 5.79 croreNet profit of Excel Realty N Infra declined 96.36% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1081.63% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.790.49 1082 OPM %-21.42-104.08 -PBDT0.110.78 -86 PBT0.050.73 -93 NP0.020.55 -96
