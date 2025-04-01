Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Electronics drops on missing FY25 order inflow target

Bharat Electronics drops on missing FY25 order inflow target

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Bharat Electronics dropped 3% to Rs 292.15 after the company reported order inflows of Rs 18,715 crore for the financial year 2024-25, falling short of its projected target of Rs 25,000 crore.

During its Q3 FY25 conference call, BEL's management guided analysts towards achieving the Rs 25,000 crore order target, but actual inflows remained below expectations.

As on 1 April 2025, BEL's total order book stands at around Rs 71650 crore, including export order book of $359 million.

BEL posted a provisional and unaudited turnover of Rs 23,000 crore for FY25, reflecting a 16% growth from Rs 19,820 crore in the previous year. Export sales also saw a rise, reaching $106 million compared to $92.98 million in FY24, marking a 14% increase.

 

Manoj Jain, chairman & managing director, BEL, said: "BEL strives to attain self-reliance through enhanced indigenisation efforts, expansion and modernisation, outsourcing to Indian industries including MSMEs & start-ups. BEL has rolled out strategies to maximise its global outreach and footprint in International market segments in the coming years. All these efforts will help BEL to retain its market leadership position in the strategic electronics sector."

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy and the air force. BEL has also diversified into various areas like homeland security solutions, smart cities, e-governance solutions, space electronics including satellite integration, energy storage products including e-vehicle charging stations, solar, network & cyber security, railways & metro solutions, airport solutions, electronic voting machines, telecom products, passive night vision devices, medical electronics, composites and software solutions. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 52.5% to Rs 1310.95 crore on 38.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5770.69 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

