Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 585 cr

Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 585 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 2.40% to Rs 417.85 after the company announced it had secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore since its last disclosure on 5 June 2025.

According to the companys statement, the new orders include fire control and sighting systems for missiles, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and other services.

Previously, in its 5 June filing, BEL had disclosed orders worth Rs 2,323 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). These orders are for the supply of base and depot spares for missile systems deployed on Indian naval ships, aimed at ensuring the operational continuity of mission-critical onboard equipment.

 

In a separate development, on 6 June 2025, BEL announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Electronics. The partnership is focused on the development of indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions, in line with the Government of Indias vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance).

As part of the MoU, both companies will explore collaborations in semiconductor fabrication (Fab), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), and design services. Tata Electronics will offer solutions that align with BELs current and future requirements, including microcontrollers (MCUs), systems-on-chip (SoCs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and other processors.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force. The Government of India (GoI) remains BEL's largest shareholder with the current shareholding of 51.14%.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)s standalone net profit surged 18.01% to Rs 2,104.78 crore on a 6.93% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,119.71 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zen Tech jumps after board nod to acquire majority stake in TISA Aerospace

Zen Tech jumps after board nod to acquire majority stake in TISA Aerospace

Embassy Developments rises after inking joint development pact for land parcel in Bengaluru

Embassy Developments rises after inking joint development pact for land parcel in Bengaluru

India's composite PMI rises to 61.0 in June

India's composite PMI rises to 61.0 in June

Any pressure on INR likely to be confined to short run, given the robust fundamentals and comfortable current account situation, notes RBI minutes

Any pressure on INR likely to be confined to short run, given the robust fundamentals and comfortable current account situation, notes RBI minutes

Dollar index lifted by safe haven demand as US strike on Iran infuses tension

Dollar index lifted by safe haven demand as US strike on Iran infuses tension

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon