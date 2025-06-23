Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zen Tech jumps after board nod to acquire majority stake in TISA Aerospace

Zen Tech jumps after board nod to acquire majority stake in TISA Aerospace

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Zen Technologies rallied 4.01% to Rs 1,976.50 after the company's board has approved the acquisition of TISA Aerospace (TISA) through a mix of share purchase plus compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) from current shareholders of TISA.

TISA Aerospace is engaged in the design and development of UAVs for the defence industry. Its turnover was Rs 1.81 crore in FY25.

As a part of the deal, Zen Technologies will acquire 2,06,518 equity shares or 54.67% stake in TISA Aerospace, along with 4,00,000 CCDs with a 6% interest rate and a face value of Rs 100 each, from an existing CCD holders. The board has approved a total investment of up to Rs 6.56 crore for the acquisition.

 

This investment represents a focused entry into the high-growth domain of loitering munitions and the ecosystem around it a rapidly evolving category of precision-guided weaponry that has demonstrated significant operational relevance in modern warfare.

The acquisition of the shares and CCDs are expected to be completed by Q2 of FY 2025-26, subject to completion of customary closing formalities.

Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director of Zen Technologies, said, This acquisition is a decisive step towards strengthening Zens position in the rapidly evolving defence drone sector. TISAs expertise in loitering munitions provides us with immediate access to advanced technologies and platforms that align with the emerging operational requirements of the Armed Forces.

TISA has achieved significant R&D milestones, including the successful execution of a project for DRDO with critical design assistance from IIT Madras. By integrating these capabilities with our existing strengths in anti-drone systems and propulsion technologies, we are building a broader and more future-ready defence portfolio.

This move is well-aligned with Indias urgent need for self-reliance in defence capabilities, particularly in drones and loitering munitions. We see strong potential in product integration across platforms, enabling us to scale faster and compete more effectively in both domestic and global markets.

Zen Technologies is a pioneer and leader in providing world class state-of-the-art defence training and anti-drone solutions and has a proven track record in building training systems for imparting defense training and measuring combat readiness of security forces.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 189.18% to Rs 101.04 crore on 129.86% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 324.97 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

