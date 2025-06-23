Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Embassy Developments rises after inking joint development pact for land parcel in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Embassy Developments added 1.46% to Rs 118.40 after the company announced the signing of a joint development agreement (JDA) for nearly 17.9-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The planned development will comprise a premium residential community with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,600 crore.

The development will span nearly 1.6 million square feet of saleable area and feature ~1,000 thoughtfully designed apartments for young professionals, including 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK configurations. Launch is targeted for FY2027, aimed at catering to strong demand from IT and ITeS professionals in the region.

Nestled off Whitefield Main Road, the project will enjoy access to Whitefields robust social and physical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, banks, tech parks, and malls.

 

Aditya Virwani, managing director, Embassy Developments, said: "Whitefield continues to be a strategic focus for us.

As a predominantly end-user-driven micro-market, it has shown greater resilience supported by sustained demand from Bengalurus professional workforce and ongoing infrastructure growth.

While we have a secured launch pipeline of 10 projects for FY2026 with an expected GDV of over Rs 22,000 crore, this deal reinforces our commitment to building a robust future pipeline and we are actively exploring new opportunities across key markets."

Embassy Developments is one of Indias leading real estate developers, specializing in the construction and development of residential, commercial, and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects across Indian cities. With a strategic focus on Bengaluru, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and the National Capital Region (NCR), the company also has a presence in Chennai, Jodhpur, Vadodara, Vizag, and Indore.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 129.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 98.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Revenue increased by 134.03% to Rs 889.31 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

India's composite PMI rises to 61.0 in June

Any pressure on INR likely to be confined to short run, given the robust fundamentals and comfortable current account situation, notes RBI minutes

Dollar index lifted by safe haven demand as US strike on Iran infuses tension

Volumes jump at Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd counter

Indices trade with major losses; IT shares tumble; broader mkt outperforms

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

