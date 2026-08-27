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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 730 crore

Bharat Electronics gains after securing additional orders worth Rs 730 crore

Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) added 1.35% to Rs 412.80 after the company announced that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 730 crore since its last disclosure on 10 August 2026.

The major orders received include communication equipment, radars, avionics, tank subsystems, electro-optics, cybersecurity and perimeter security systems, medical electronics, EVMs, jammers, batteries, spares and services, among others.

The official announcement was made on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, after market hours.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

The company reported an 8.17% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,048.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 969.13 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 crore in Q1 FY27, reflecting healthy execution across its order pipeline.

 

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST