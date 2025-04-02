Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics secures order of Rs 593 cr from Indian Air Force

Bharat Electronics secures order of Rs 593 cr from Indian Air Force

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed a contract with Indian Air Force valued at Rs.593.22 crore (excluding taxes) for providing maintenance services for the Akash Missile System,which was supplied by BEL.

With this, BEL has commenced the current financial year 2025-26 with Rs.593.22 crore order acquisition.

Further, the company has concluded negotiations with customers for acquisition of orders worth Rs.5,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

Emcutix Biopharmaceuticals inks in-licensing agreement with WiQo

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

AWL Agri Business launches Fortune Cake Premix for B2B & HoReCa segments

Hyundai Motor total sales rises 3% YoY in March

Hyundai Motor total sales rises 3% YoY in March

Shriram Pistons gains after acquiring Karna Intertech

Shriram Pistons gains after acquiring Karna Intertech

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon