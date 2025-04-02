Bharat Electronics secures order of Rs 593 cr from Indian Air Force

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed a contract with Indian Air Force valued at Rs.593.22 crore (excluding taxes) for providing maintenance services for the Akash Missile System,which was supplied by BEL.
With this, BEL has commenced the current financial year 2025-26 with Rs.593.22 crore order acquisition.
Further, the company has concluded negotiations with customers for acquisition of orders worth Rs.5,000 crore.
