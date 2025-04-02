K E C International secures orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

Transmission & Distribution (T&D):
The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India and Middle East:
Transmission line and Substation orders in Middle East (UAE and Kuwait)
Substation order from a private TBCB player in India
Civil:
The business has secured an order for a Residential project from a leading private developer in Western India.
Transportation:
The business has secured an order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India.
Cables:
The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content