Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1682.6, down 5.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 56.32% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 16.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1682.6, down 5.45% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.98% on the day, quoting at 23171.6. The Sensex is at 74668.43, down 1.8%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 2.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 13.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25098, down 3.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1683.8, down 5.62% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd jumped 56.32% in last one year as compared to a 2.94% rally in NIFTY and a 16.46% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 63.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News