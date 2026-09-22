Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 1.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 2003, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.11% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% slide in NIFTY and a 0.83% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Bharat Forge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2003, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 23345.95. The Sensex is at 74600.56, down 0.35%. Bharat Forge Ltd has slipped around 1.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27151.1, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2003.8, up 1.83% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 60.11% in last one year as compared to a 7.25% slide in NIFTY and a 0.83% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 75.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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