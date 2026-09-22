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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Austin Engineering Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Austin Engineering Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Ansal Buildwell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2026.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd, V R Films & Studios Ltd and Ansal Buildwell Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 September 2026.

Austin Engineering Company Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 162 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11462 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1367 shares in the past one month.

 

Optiemus Infracom Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 708.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19235 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 104.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7314 shares in the past one month.

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V R Films & Studios Ltd rose 19.94% to Rs 12.81. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2614 shares in the past one month.

Ansal Buildwell Ltd gained 18.94% to Rs 91. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2557 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 1:31 PM IST