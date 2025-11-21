Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.07% to Rs 87.89 croreNet profit of Dynemic Products rose 14.14% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.07% to Rs 87.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales87.8995.61 -8 OPM %13.9813.07 -PBDT9.989.33 7 PBT5.815.20 12 NP4.443.89 14
