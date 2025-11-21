SGL Resources consolidated net profit declines 10.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.86% to Rs 39.19 croreNet profit of SGL Resources declined 10.20% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.86% to Rs 39.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.1921.55 82 OPM %1.9489.98 -PBDT2.670.96 178 PBT0.640.67 -4 NP0.440.49 -10
