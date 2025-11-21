Friday, November 21, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brahmanand Himghar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Brahmanand Himghar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 64.29% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net loss of Brahmanand Himghar reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 64.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.42 -64 OPM %-133.3340.48 -PBDT-0.200.17 PL PBT-0.200.17 PL NP-0.200.17 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

