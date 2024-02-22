Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 0.73%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 35.8% over last one month compared to 17.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.21% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 0.73% today to trade at Rs 628.75. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.24% to quote at 28506.55. The index is up 17.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 0.5% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 66.29 % over last one year compared to the 21.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 35.8% over last one month compared to 17.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42489 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.46 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 687.65 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 314.1 on 28 Feb 2023.

