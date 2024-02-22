Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 0.73%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 35.8% over last one month compared to 17.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.21% rise in the SENSEX
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 0.73% today to trade at Rs 628.75. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.24% to quote at 28506.55. The index is up 17.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 0.5% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 66.29 % over last one year compared to the 21.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 35.8% over last one month compared to 17.44% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42489 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.46 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 687.65 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 314.1 on 28 Feb 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Indices off days low; broader mkt underperforms

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth negative

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd Spikes 1.63%

Cabinet Approves Amendment In FDI Policy In Space Sector

EaseMyTrip.com inaugurates franchise retail store in Gurugram

RateGain launches its unified rates insights platform Navigator

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon