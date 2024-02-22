Sensex (    %)
                        
Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd Spikes 1.63%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 12.91% over last one month compared to 8.47% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.21% rise in the SENSEX
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 1.63% today to trade at Rs 784.25. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.71% to quote at 27321.39. The index is up 8.47 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 1.59% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 36.19 % over last one year compared to the 21.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 12.91% over last one month compared to 8.47% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5148 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 99963 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.85 on 07 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 503 on 25 May 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

