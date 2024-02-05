Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 4.3%, rises for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 582.35, up 4.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.49% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 73.43% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 582.35, up 4.3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 21933.05. The Sensex is at 72244.95, up 0.22%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has risen around 27.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 14.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38077.7, up 2.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 159.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 112.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

