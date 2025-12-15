Monday, December 15, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Bharat Rasayan allots 83.10 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Bharat Rasayan has allotted 83,10,536 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of the face value of Rs 5/- each in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 (One) new fully paid up Bonus equity share of Rs 5/- each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5/- each, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e., 12 December 2025, fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 1,66,21,072 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Wheels India signs technical assistance agreement with Topy Industries, Japan

Wheels India signs technical assistance agreement with Topy Industries, Japan

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' market debut hits a cold shelf

BSE SME Riddhi Display Equipments' market debut hits a cold shelf

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd counter

BSE SME Prodocs Solutions enters the bourses with restrained optimism

BSE SME Prodocs Solutions enters the bourses with restrained optimism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon