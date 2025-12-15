Monday, December 15, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE SME Prodocs Solutions enters the bourses with restrained optimism

BSE SME Prodocs Solutions enters the bourses with restrained optimism

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Prodocs Solutions traded at Rs 150.45 on the BSE, a premium of 9.02% compared with the issue price of Rs 138.

The scrip was listed at Rs 144, a 4.35% premium to the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 4.48% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 151.20 and a low of Rs 141. About 9.29 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Prodocs Solutions' IPO was subscribed 2.55 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 December 2025 and it closed on 10 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 131 to Rs 138 per share.

 

The IPO comprised 20,00,000 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 16,00,000 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 4,00,000 equity shares.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for design, development, implementation & support for tailored software to meet the specific needs of the company; funding capital expenditure towards purchase & installation of IT equipment, computer hardware, and other ancillary equipment; repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Prodocs Solutions on 5 December 2025, raised Rs 7.70 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 5.58 lakh shares at Rs 138 each to 2 anchor investors.

Prodocs Solutions is engaged in the IT Enabled Services (ITES/BPO) business and operates in the non-voice BPO segment. It is a diverse non-voice BPO company providing a wide spectrum of services, including indexing services, title services, e-publishing, and other business services. The company also has a small in-house IT team that assists with systems integration, internal application development, and maintenance. Prodocs Solutions offers offshore solutions tailored to meet the needs of its clientele, primarily based in the US and Australia. The company combines technology with over 15 years of collective experience of its promoters to deliver scalable services. As of 31 October 2025, the company had 1,011 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 24.43 crore and net profit of Rs 3.43 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

