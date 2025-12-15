Monday, December 15, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Sensex slides 175 pts; realty shares slide

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The frontline equity benchmarks traded with limited losses in the mid-morning trade, retreating after a two-day rally as continued foreign investor selling and lingering uncertainty over a potential U.S. trade deal dampened investor risk appetite.

The Nifty traded below the 26,000 level. Realty shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 174.94 points or 0.21% to 85,092.72. The Nifty 50 index lost 58.80 points or 0.23% to 25,988.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.16% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.20%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,045 shares rose and 1,875 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company received bids for 3,92,32,332 shares as against 3,50,15,691 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Monday (15 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.12 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2025 and it will close on 16 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 2,061 and 2,165 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index slipped 0.82% to 879.30. The index rallied 2.29% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Sobha (down 1.60%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.47%), Godrej Properties (down 1.35%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.27%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.22%), DLF (down 0.99%), Anant Raj (down 0.34%), SignatureGlobal India (down 0.31%) and Lodha Developers (down 0.31%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ashoka Buildcon rose 1.84% after it has received an EPC order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to construct a flyover connecting J.J. Bridge & Sitaram Selam Bridge at J.J. RoadSaboo Siddik Polytechnic Road Junction in E Ward.

Excelsoft Technologies added 1.02% after the company reported 19% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.61 crore on a 20% increase in total income to Rs 68.63 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Mini Diamonds (India) advanced 2.71% after the company has announced that it has received an order to supply lab-grown polished diamonds worth Rs 12 crore from SAHARSH EXPORTS.

Global Markets:

Most Asian markets fell on Monday, pressured by steep losses in technology shares as weak guidance from U.S. firms left investors worried about stretched, artificial intelligence-driven valuations.

Japan has announced its fourth-quarter Tankan numbers. The index for business optimism among large Japanese manufacturers increased to +15 for the fourth quarter, hitting the highest level in four years.

The latest reading compared to the +14 increase in the previous quarter. The non-manufacturing index for the fourth quarter came in at +34. Meanwhile, retail sales in China rose 1.3% last month from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.9% rise in the prior month.

Industrial production climbed 4.8% in November from a year ago, down from 4.9% in the prior month.

On Friday in the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 1.07%, retreating from a record, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.69%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.51% after scoring a new intraday all-time high earlier in the session.

AI-related stocks faced pressure during the session, with stocks of Broadcom plunging more than 11%, and dragging the broad market index and tech-heavy Nasdaq. AMD, Palantir Technologies and Micron also declined.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

