Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 8.02% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.73% to Rs 377.40 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 8.02% to Rs 39.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 377.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 282.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales377.40282.20 34 OPM %18.3313.51 -PBDT75.0959.37 26 PBT68.7053.02 30 NP39.6643.12 -8
