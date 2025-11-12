Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 77.56% to Rs 17.10 croreNet profit of Bharat Road Network reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 77.56% to Rs 17.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.1076.21 -78 OPM %-275.7910.93 -PBDT19.397.77 150 PBT12.29-9.85 LP NP4.75-7.16 LP
