Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 56.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.68% to Rs 1007.95 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 56.28% to Rs 45.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.68% to Rs 1007.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 871.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1007.95871.31 16 OPM %7.077.97 -PBDT69.2453.69 29 PBT50.4935.57 42 NP45.6529.21 56
