Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.47% to Rs 2.90 croreNet profit of Bharat Textiles & Proofing Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.47% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.902.83 2 OPM %11.3814.49 -PBDT0.200.21 -5 PBT0.040.05 -20 NP0.040.05 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content