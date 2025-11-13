Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 17.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 164.59 croreNet profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 17.39% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 164.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales164.59152.19 8 OPM %23.3522.14 -PBDT35.7830.98 15 PBT29.9225.53 17 NP22.1418.86 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content