Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.01% to Rs 13.04 croreNet profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.0412.91 1 OPM %5.908.91 -PBDT0.921.34 -31 PBT0.070.11 -36 NP0.120.10 20
