BMB Music & Magnetics standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.56% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of BMB Music & Magnetics declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 95.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.90 -96 OPM %50.001.11 -PBDT0.020.06 -67 PBT0.020.06 -67 NP0.020.06 -67
