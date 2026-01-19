Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Bharti Airtel has deployed more than 2,400 new 5G sites across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the last 12 months, delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and a significantly improved network experience for customers.

The company's network expansion across 87 districts now brings dependable, high-speed coverage to 36 million customers in bustling cities, fast growing towns, and even remote rural villages. With six new sites going live every day, customers can count on smoother streaming, faster downloads, uninterrupted online work and learning, and more reliable digital paymentsno matter where they live or travel.

Customers in key districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Sagar, Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Dewas, Korba, Rajnandgaon and several others will directly benefit from this enhanced footprint. The expanded coverage will enable seamless access to high-speed 5G services, supporting the everyday digital needs of citizens, students, micro-businesses and government institutions.

