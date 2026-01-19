Monday, January 19, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Bharti Airtel expands its 5G network in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Bharti Airtel has deployed more than 2,400 new 5G sites across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the last 12 months, delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and a significantly improved network experience for customers.

The company's network expansion across 87 districts now brings dependable, high-speed coverage to 36 million customers in bustling cities, fast growing towns, and even remote rural villages. With six new sites going live every day, customers can count on smoother streaming, faster downloads, uninterrupted online work and learning, and more reliable digital paymentsno matter where they live or travel.

Customers in key districts, including Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Sagar, Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Dewas, Korba, Rajnandgaon and several others will directly benefit from this enhanced footprint. The expanded coverage will enable seamless access to high-speed 5G services, supporting the everyday digital needs of citizens, students, micro-businesses and government institutions.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Paras approves incorporation of new subsidiary named Paras Semiconductor

Board of Paras approves incorporation of new subsidiary named Paras Semiconductor

Best Agrolife allots 11.82 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Best Agrolife allots 11.82 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares decline

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares decline

BHEL Q3 PAT skyrockets 190% YoY to Rs 390 cr

BHEL Q3 PAT skyrockets 190% YoY to Rs 390 cr

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayEuropean Union US Tariffs WarLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance