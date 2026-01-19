Board of Paras approves incorporation of new subsidiary named Paras Semiconductor

At meeting held on 19 January 2026

The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies at its meeting held on 19 January 2026 has approved incorporation of a subsidiary named Paras Semiconductors.

The new subsidiary will be setting up State-of-the-Art Advanced Heterogeneous Packaging and 3D Packaging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing), with a focus on AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), Networking, and Data Center Applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News