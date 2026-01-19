Monday, January 19, 2026 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Paras approves incorporation of new subsidiary named Paras Semiconductor

Board of Paras approves incorporation of new subsidiary named Paras Semiconductor

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 January 2026

The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies at its meeting held on 19 January 2026 has approved incorporation of a subsidiary named Paras Semiconductors.

The new subsidiary will be setting up State-of-the-Art Advanced Heterogeneous Packaging and 3D Packaging OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing), with a focus on AI, High Performance Computing (HPC), Networking, and Data Center Applications.

Best Agrolife allots 11.82 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; oil & gas shares decline

BHEL Q3 PAT skyrockets 190% YoY to Rs 390 cr

BHEL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 253% YoY to Rs 375 cr

Euro speculative net longs off two and half year high

