Bharti Airtel launches new stores in Kolkata

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has launched thirty-four new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Kolkata. The new stores that have come up in Chandannagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Salt Lake City, Rajarhat, Kasba, Dunlop, Jadavpur, Baguihati, Kalyani, Tollyganj, Ballyganj, Howrah, Park Street, Dumdum, Bata Nagar, Girish Park, Behala, B T Road, Dankuni and many other places will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers. The stores will also showcase Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.
First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

