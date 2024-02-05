Bharti Airtel launches new stores in Kolkata

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Bharti Airtel has launched thirty-four new, next-gen Company owned stores in the city of Kolkata. The new stores that have come up in Chandannagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Salt Lake City, Rajarhat, Kasba, Dunlop, Jadavpur, Baguihati, Kalyani, Tollyganj, Ballyganj, Howrah, Park Street, Dumdum, Bata Nagar, Girish Park, Behala, B T Road, Dankuni and many other places will strengthen Airtel's retail presence and will offer unparalleled service experience to customers. The stores will also showcase Airtel's cutting-edge technologies across its portfolio.