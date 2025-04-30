Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel Ltd Spikes 0.65%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Spikes 0.65%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 6.05% over last one month compared to 8.21% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 0.65% today to trade at Rs 1835.75. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.47% to quote at 2858.09. The index is up 8.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 0.24% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.67 % over last one year compared to the 7.91% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 6.05% over last one month compared to 8.21% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18249 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1904.2 on 21 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1224.5 on 04 Jun 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices drifts lower in early trade; Nifty below 24,300 level

Indices drifts lower in early trade; Nifty below 24,300 level

Inox Green Energy Services forays in solar O&M

Inox Green Energy Services forays in solar O&M

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Jana Small Finance Bank, Vishal Mega Mart

Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, Jana Small Finance Bank, Vishal Mega Mart

Embassy Office Parks REIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Embassy Office Parks REIT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 242.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Belstar Microfinance reports standalone net loss of Rs 98.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon