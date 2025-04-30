Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inox Green Energy Services forays in solar O&M

Inox Green Energy Services forays in solar O&M

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Signs agreement for O&M of 675 MWp of solar projects

Inox Green Energy Services has entered into an agreement to provide operations and maintenance (O&M) services for 675 MWp of solar projects of one of India's leading renewable energy companies. The projects are located at sites owned by the said company across multiple states. With this agreement, Inox Green marks its entry into solar O&M, in a sector which is poised to increase multi-fold over the next decade, providing immense growth opportunities for the company.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

