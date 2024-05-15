Bharti Hexacom gains after Q4 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 223 cr; declares dividend of Rs 4/ share

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Bharti Hexacom added 3.55% to Rs 933 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 10.25% to Rs 223 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 202 crore in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 11.5% YoY to Rs 301 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 914 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 797 crore in Q4 FY23, registering the growth of 14.6%. EBITDA margin improved by 108 bps to 48.9% in Q4 FY24 as against 46% in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, overall customer base stands at approximately 28 million and capex stood at Rs 492 crore.

Mobile data traffic at 1,364 PBs in the quarter with a healthy YoY growth of 26%. Mobile revenues grew by 6.8% YoY on account of improved realisation as well as strong 4G/5G customer additions during the year.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 204 as compared to Rs 189 in Q4 FY23 on the back of continued mix improvement and focus on quality acquisitions.

The telecom provider rolled out approximately 830 towers in the quarter to further strengthen its network coverage and provide seamless connectivity.

Homes and Office business maintains its rapid growth trajectory and delivered a revenue growth of 26.6% YoY, result of companys strategy to rapidly expand cities under coverage and deepening presence in cities and towns.

Net Debt-EBITDA ratio (annualized) and including the impact of leases as on 31 March 2024 is at 2.14 times. The firm continues to optimize the capital structure with judicious capital allocation to strengthen the balance sheet.

By the end of the quarter, the company had 25,704 network towers as compared to 21,672 network towers in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue per tower per month fell 9.9% to Rs 2,39,261 in March 2024 from Rs 2,65,567 in March 2023.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of Rs 5 each for FY24.

The counter entered the stock market on 12 April 2024. It was listed at Rs 755.20, exhibiting a premium of 32.49% to the issue price of Rs 570.

Bharti Hexacom runs mobile services in Rajasthan and the Northeast telecommunication circles of India, comprising Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. The company offers its services under the brand Airtel.

Revenue from operations increased 7.8% to Rs 1,868 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,733 crore posted in the quarter ended 31 March 2023.