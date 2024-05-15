Business Standard
Nucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
With effect from 08 May 2024
Nucleus Software announced Surya Prakash Kanodia as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from 08 May 2024.
Before joining Nucleus Software, Surya held the position of Head of Finance for Digital Operations and Platform business at Wipro Limited, where he accumulated a decade of experience. With qualifications as a distinguished Chartered Accountant and a Certified Financial Analyst from the United States, Surya boasts two decades of post-qualification expertise in various facets of Financial Management across both Wipro Limited and Genpact.
With Surya stepping in as Chief Financial Officer, Anurag Mantri will be relieved from his additional role as the company's CFO. Mantri will continue his role as an Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer within the company.
First Published: May 15 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

