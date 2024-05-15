Power stocks rise

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 121.77 points or 1.66% at 7466.97 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Siemens Ltd (up 6.63%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 3.34%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.47%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.66%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.42%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.37%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.09%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.03%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 0.33%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 94.74 or 0.13% at 73199.35.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40 points or 0.18% at 22257.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 506.86 points or 1.1% at 46608.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 129.76 points or 0.92% at 14199.99.

On BSE,2344 shares were trading in green, 660 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News