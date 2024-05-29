Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit declines 97.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 22.40% to Rs 179.66 crore
Net profit of Bhartiya International declined 97.41% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 179.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.65% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.64% to Rs 777.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 798.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales179.66146.78 22 777.52798.60 -3 OPM %7.6210.69 -8.719.88 - PBDT7.7761.96 -87 32.4793.73 -65 PBT1.7055.42 -97 6.9468.51 -90 NP1.4254.75 -97 0.2262.61 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bhartiya International Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Datuk (Dr) Vinod Sekhar felicitated at 22nd Asian Business &amp; Social Forum with Bhartiya Mahantam Vikas Puraskar 2023-24

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 48.39% in the March 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 34.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 154.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Power Mech bags its first construction contract from BHEL worth Rs 563 crore

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon