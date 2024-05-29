Business Standard
AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 21.33% to Rs 136.95 crore
Net profit of AVG Logistics rose 106.59% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.33% to Rs 136.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 282.73% to Rs 31.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 479.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 427.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales136.95112.87 21 479.89427.11 12 OPM %15.5223.43 -17.4517.55 - PBDT24.6120.64 19 66.8246.98 42 PBT14.6011.97 22 28.4311.18 154 NP22.8711.07 107 31.928.34 283
First Published: May 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

