IRB Kota Tollway and IRB Gwalior Tollway commence toll collection

IRB Kota Tollway- the Project SPV for Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Kota Bypass and Cable Stay Bridge on NH-76 (New NH-27) in the state of Rajasthan and IRB Gwalior Tollway - the Project SPV for Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Gwalior-Jhansi section from km 0.00 to km 103.000 (revised section Km. 16.000 to Km. 98.455) of NH-75 (New NH-44) in the State of or the Project have commenced toll collection on the Project w.e.f. 01 April 2024.