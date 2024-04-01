Sensex (    %)
                             
Best Agrolife Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2024.
Best Agrolife Ltd spiked 14.31% to Rs 523.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 92033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99028 shares in the past one month.
PNB Housing Finance Ltd soared 12.64% to Rs 708.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30697 shares in the past one month.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd surged 10.11% to Rs 122. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month.
Globus Spirits Ltd rose 9.67% to Rs 729.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18529 shares in the past one month.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd exploded 9.50% to Rs 1561.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86182 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81622 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

