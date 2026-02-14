Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.36% to Rs 175.45 crore

Net profit of Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) rose 37.15% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 38.36% to Rs 175.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.175.45126.814.194.217.285.196.564.714.913.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News