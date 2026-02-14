Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.06% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.06% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.250.1780.0029.410.200.050.200.050.150.04

