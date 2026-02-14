Rita Finance and Leasing standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 47.06% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Rita Finance and Leasing rose 275.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.06% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.17 47 OPM %80.0029.41 -PBDT0.200.05 300 PBT0.200.05 300 NP0.150.04 275
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST