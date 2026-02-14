Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit declines 94.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit declines 94.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 69.50% to Rs 11.31 crore

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers declined 94.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 69.50% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.3137.08 -69 OPM %9.7325.92 -PBDT1.439.63 -85 PBT0.518.70 -94 NP0.396.51 -94

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

