Nitiraj Engineers standalone net profit declines 94.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nitiraj Engineers declined 94.01% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 69.50% to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.3137.089.7325.921.439.630.518.700.396.51

