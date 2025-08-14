Bhilwara Technical Textiles consolidated net profit declines 93.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 318.90% to Rs 5.32 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Technical Textiles declined 93.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 318.90% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5.321.27 319 OPM %-18.80-1.57 -PBDT0.454.91 -91 PBT0.454.91 -91 NP0.314.58 -93
