G K P Printing & Packaging standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.48% to Rs 6.21 croreNet profit of G K P Printing & Packaging declined 55.56% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.48% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.216.57 -5 OPM %4.837.00 -PBDT0.280.41 -32 PBT0.070.20 -65 NP0.080.18 -56
