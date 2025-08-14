SIL Investments consolidated net profit rises 127.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.80% to Rs 12.57 croreNet profit of SIL Investments rose 127.59% to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.80% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.577.15 76 OPM %80.2769.93 -PBDT11.185.25 113 PBT10.494.61 128 NP7.923.48 128
